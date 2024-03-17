NC State coach cashed in on huge incentives after ACC title upset vs. North Carolina

NC State head coach Kevin Keatts was a big winner Saturday in more ways than one.

Keatts’ Wolfpack pulled off an 84-76 upset over top-seeded North Carolina to win the ACC Tournament at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.

With the decisive victory and NCAA Tournament bid in hand, Keatts was able to cash in on some major incentives baked into his contract.

Keatts reportedly secured himself a 2-year extension with a $400 thousand raise. The 51-year-old coach also earned himself a $100 thousand bonus.

Keatts was speculated to be on the hot seat earlier in the season. The 22-14 Wolfpack were just 9-11 in conference play this season before winning five games in five days to seal the ACC title.

The last time NC State won the ACC Tournament was all the way back in 1987. The Wolfpack had former NBA head coach Vinny Del Negro, now 57 years old, running point for their team.

Senior guard DJ Horne, who went viral on social media earlier in the season for a disrespectful gesture, led NC State on Saturday with 29 points on 9/15 shooting. DJ Burns Jr. flanked him with 20 points, 4 rebounds, and 7 assists.