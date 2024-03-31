Young NC State fan goes viral for flipping the bird at officials

A young NC State fan had a viral moment Sunday over his reaction to a call that went against the Wolfpack during their Elite Eight game against Duke.

With 3:44 left, Duke was initially called for goaltending on a DJ Burns layup. The call was overturned on review, however, with the Blue Devils being credited with a clean block and possession of the ball.

Naturally, the loss of two points and the ball did not please NC State fans. One young man appeared to be more angry than most at the reversal, and could be seen flipping the bird in the direction of the officials.

Little man behind the bench didn’t like the call 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/EYQ5OSzs5K — Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) March 31, 2024

Obviously, they learn young in Raleigh. Then again, moves like that are not exclusive to NC State fans, so maybe we should not be surprised.

Despite the call, the young fan would have come away pleased with the outcome of the game. The Wolfpack won 76-64 in another upset, sending them to their first Final Four since 1983.

It’s safe to say that run came well over two decades before that young fan was even born.