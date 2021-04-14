 Skip to main content
Report: Major NCAA transfer rule change receives unanimous approval

April 14, 2021
by Grey Papke

NCAA logo

Despite grumbling from some coaches, a major NCAA transfer reform has passed without any objection.

According to Nicole Auerbach of The Athletic, the NCAA has approved the proposed one-time transfer rule, meaning players will be able to transfer once with immediate eligibility during their college careers. Notably, the rule passed with the unanimous backing of the NCAA’s Division Council.

The rule certainly has the potential to change college sports significantly. For many, the days of waiting and hoping for an NCAA waiver are over. The one-time limit should prevent the rule from being abused as well.

The new rule is unlikely to be popular with some coaches, as it could make it much more difficult to build a program. It’s certainly a big win from the perspective of players, though.

