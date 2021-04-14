Report: Major NCAA transfer rule change receives unanimous approval

Despite grumbling from some coaches, a major NCAA transfer reform has passed without any objection.

According to Nicole Auerbach of The Athletic, the NCAA has approved the proposed one-time transfer rule, meaning players will be able to transfer once with immediate eligibility during their college careers. Notably, the rule passed with the unanimous backing of the NCAA’s Division Council.

The one-time transfer rule for athletes in all sports has been approved by the NCAA's Division Council, source tells @TheAthletic. Athletes in all sports will be able to transfer once and be immediately eligible. (This isn't official until end of Thursday's meeting.) — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) April 14, 2021

The rule certainly has the potential to change college sports significantly. For many, the days of waiting and hoping for an NCAA waiver are over. The one-time limit should prevent the rule from being abused as well.

The new rule is unlikely to be popular with some coaches, as it could make it much more difficult to build a program. It’s certainly a big win from the perspective of players, though.