New Mexico State shuts down basketball program over hazing allegations

New Mexico State men’s basketball program has been shut down indefinitely, and the suspension is reportedly over some hazing.

The school released a statement on Friday to announce the news.

“New Mexico State University is suspending operations for the men’s basketball program until further notice. MNSU personnel were recently informed of new allegations, separate from the events that took place in Albuquerque late last year, involving potential violations of university policy. While those allegations are being investigated, the men’s basketball coaching staff has been placed on administrative leave. The game scheduled for February 11 against California Baptist will not be played,” the statement said.

College basketball reporter Jeff Goodman reported on Friday night that a police report was filed within the last 24 hours over a player being hazed by multiple teammates on more than one occasion. That led to the indefinite shutdown of the program.

BREAKING: The new allegations involving the New Mexico State program involve multiple players hazing a teammate on more than one occasion, source told @Stadium. Police report was filed in the last 24 hours. That triggered the indefinite shutdown of the program. https://t.co/JgoKaKj2tc — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) February 11, 2023

This matter is separate from last year’s incident that the school alluded to in its statement. In 2022, New Mexico State basketball player Mike Peake allegedly shot a University of New Mexico student.

The Aggies are 9-15 this season under first-year head coach Greg Heiar.