Fans furious after Purdue highlight gets marred by bizarre call

Several fans were upset over a technical foul called right after a major highlight during Friday’s college basketball game between Purdue and Illinois.

The Boilermakers led the Fighting Illini 40-33 with under two minutes left in the first half at State Farm Center in Champaign, Ill. Purdue guard Braden Smith grabbed a defensive rebound off a missed three-pointer by Illinois center Tomislav Ivisic.

The long rebound allowed Purdue to counter in a hurry. Boilermakers guard Myles Colvin snuck behind the defense and slammed an alley-oop pass made by Smith all the way from halfcourt. However, Colvin was called for a technical foul for what one referee considered to be pulling himself up on the rim.

Myles Colvin hanging on the rim after a dunk during a Purdue-Illinois game

Given the momentum Colvin had when he leapt for the dunk, it seemed reasonable that the Purdue wing simply hung up on the rim to brace himself for a safer landing. Referee Jeffrey Anderson saw things differently.

Fans on X were not happy with Anderson’s call, which awarded Illinois a technical free throw.

Illinois guard Kasparas Jakucionis, who entered the game shooting nearly 84% from the line, missed the technical free throw to keep the score at 42-33.

As hoops fans know all too well, the ball does not lie.

