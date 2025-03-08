Fans furious after Purdue highlight gets marred by bizarre call

Several fans were upset over a technical foul called right after a major highlight during Friday’s college basketball game between Purdue and Illinois.

The Boilermakers led the Fighting Illini 40-33 with under two minutes left in the first half at State Farm Center in Champaign, Ill. Purdue guard Braden Smith grabbed a defensive rebound off a missed three-pointer by Illinois center Tomislav Ivisic.

The long rebound allowed Purdue to counter in a hurry. Boilermakers guard Myles Colvin snuck behind the defense and slammed an alley-oop pass made by Smith all the way from halfcourt. However, Colvin was called for a technical foul for what one referee considered to be pulling himself up on the rim.

MYLES COLVIN SLAMS IT OFF THE HALF COURT OOP!💥



… After the basket Colvin is assessed a technical for the pull-up on the rim pic.twitter.com/7TmEg8ifs0 — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) March 8, 2025

Given the momentum Colvin had when he leapt for the dunk, it seemed reasonable that the Purdue wing simply hung up on the rim to brace himself for a safer landing. Referee Jeffrey Anderson saw things differently.

Fans on X were not happy with Anderson’s call, which awarded Illinois a technical free throw.

Horrible technical foul called on Myles Colvin. @bigten continues to fail day after day — Payton Skirvin (@pskirv) March 8, 2025

It is so long past the time to take the technical foul for hanging on the rim out of the rulebook.

Refs have been much more reasonable about not enforcing this abomination, but it still pops up now and then. — Michael DeCourcy (@tsnmike) March 8, 2025

That's simply not a technical foul on Colvin lmao – he was 20 feet in the air and a guy was below him. If he lets go of the rim he's going flying or killing the guy below him



Once again: Jeff Anderson thinks the game is about him. Totally overshadows a highlight slam #Clown — Isaiah Walker (@walkeri141) March 8, 2025

How did they call that technical on Myles Colvin?



Big Ten refs are awful at dictating games. — Jordan Stocks (@StockTalks21) March 8, 2025

Illinois guard Kasparas Jakucionis, who entered the game shooting nearly 84% from the line, missed the technical free throw to keep the score at 42-33.

As hoops fans know all too well, the ball does not lie.