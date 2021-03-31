Rick Pitino rooting for former assistant coach in Final Four

Rick Pitino has a rooting interest in the Final Four thanks to one of his former assistant coaches.

UCLA coach Mick Cronin was an assistant to Pitino at Louisville from 2001-2003. He’s been very successful since then, reaching the NCAA Tournament with Murray State and finding further success with Cincinnati and UCLA. Pitino made clear Wednesday he’s pulling for Cronin with the Bruins in the Final Four.

So excited for my guy @CoachMickCronin -Gave me everything he had for two years. Let’s Go Bruins! Congrats Mick, what a start! — Rick Pitino (@RealPitino) March 31, 2021

It’s been a pretty solid tournament for Pitino proteges. Alabama’s Nate Oats, who has openly spoken of his admiration for Pitino, actually faced Pitino in the first round and won.

Cronin has been making headlines for all the right reasons this March. Maybe he has a little bit of Pitino’s old magic behind him.