Saturday, March 14, 2020

Rick Pitino issues statement after becoming Iona coach

March 14, 2020
by Grey Papke

Rick Pitino is heading back to college basketball, and he sounds thrilled.

The veteran coach reached an agreement with Iona to become the new basketball coach. He issued a statement after the news was confirmed, suggesting that he plans for this to be his final coaching stop.

A deal between Pitino and Iona came together quickly on Saturday, and Pitino gets his return to college after being fired over the Louisville recruiting scandal in 2017. He had claimed he didn’t want to come back to the college ranks, but this makes it pretty clear it was his dream all along.


