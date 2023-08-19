 Skip to main content
Son of Brad Stevens announces his college decision

August 19, 2023
by Larry Brown
Brad Stevens with his arms extended

Apr 22, 2018; Milwaukee, WI, USA; Boston Celtics head coach Brad Stevens reacts following a call during the fourth quarter against the Milwaukee Bucks in game four of the first round of the 2018 NBA Playoffs at BMO Harris Bradley Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Brady Stevens, the son of Boston Celtics executive Brad Stevens, announced his college decision on Saturday.

Stevens announced via Instagram that he will be going to Notre Dame.

“I’m excited and thankful to continue my academic and athletic career at the University of Notre Dame,” Stevens wrote.

Stevens plays for Wellesley High School in Massachusetts and will be a walk-on at Notre Dame. He also plays for the Middlesex Magic in traveling ball.

At Notre Dame, Brady will be playing for Micah Shrewsberry, who is entering his first season as the Fighting Irish head coach. Prior to Notre Dame, Shrewsberry coached at Penn State for two seasons and went 37-31. Shrewsberry coached under Brad Stevens at Butler from 2007-2011.

