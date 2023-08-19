Son of Brad Stevens announces his college decision

Brady Stevens, the son of Boston Celtics executive Brad Stevens, announced his college decision on Saturday.

Stevens announced via Instagram that he will be going to Notre Dame.

“I’m excited and thankful to continue my academic and athletic career at the University of Notre Dame,” Stevens wrote.

Stevens plays for Wellesley High School in Massachusetts and will be a walk-on at Notre Dame. He also plays for the Middlesex Magic in traveling ball.

At Notre Dame, Brady will be playing for Micah Shrewsberry, who is entering his first season as the Fighting Irish head coach. Prior to Notre Dame, Shrewsberry coached at Penn State for two seasons and went 37-31. Shrewsberry coached under Brad Stevens at Butler from 2007-2011.