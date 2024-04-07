South Carolina coach had classy message for Caitlin Clark after game

South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley delivered a classy message to Caitlin Clark after the Gamecocks beat Iowa in the NCAA women’s national championship game on Sunday.

Clark got off to a hot start and even set a new record with her performance in the first quarter. The senior went ice cold after that, however, which helped South Carolina complete their undefeated season with an 87-75 win at Rocket Mortgage Field House in Cleveland, Ohio.

After the game, Staley went out of her way to thank Clark for everything the Iowa star has done for women’s college basketball.

“I want to personally thank Caitlin Clark for lifting up our sport. She carried a heavy load for our sport, and it just is not gonna stop here on the collegiate tour,” Staley said. “When she is the No. 1 pick in the WNBA draft, she’s gonna lift that league up as well. So, Caitlin Clark, if you’re out there, you are one of the GOATS of our game and we appreciate it.”

The Women’s Final Four drew outstanding ratings, and Clark was the biggest reason for that. Most people who tuned into Iowa’s games did so specifically to watch her play. It was nice to see Staley acknowledge that even though her team is the one that went undefeated and won a national title.

While Clark ended up having a rough shooting night when Iowa needed her most, the reality is South Carolina simply overpowered the Hawkeyes like the rest of their opponents.