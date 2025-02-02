 Skip to main content
College basketball star ejected on ‘worst call’ ever

February 1, 2025
by Larry Brown
Article Tags

JT ToppinTexas Tech Basketball

JT Toppin goes to pass the ball

Texas Tech star JT Toppin was ejected from Saturday’s game against Houston on what many considered one of the “worst calls” they have seen.

Texas Tech was leading Houston 8-7 four minutes into the game at Fertitta Center in Houston, Texas. Toppin had the ball inside the 3-point line and was being double-teamed by the Cougars. So he jumped to throw a pass to an open teammate across the court. As Toppin raised up to make his pass, he inadvertently kicked opponent Joseph Tugler between the legs.

Toppin ended up being ejected for the play.

Texas Tech coach Grant McCasland was livid over the call and got ejected along with Toppin.

Toppin had just one shot attempt and a rebound in 4 minutes in the game. Fans couldn’t believe the quick hook given to him.

Texas Tech entered the game 16-4 and ranked No. 22 in the country. Houston entered 17-3 and ranked No. 6.

A transfer from New Mexico, JT Toppin entered the game averaging 16.4 points and 8.9 rebounds per contest. He is the Red Raiders’ leading scorer and rebounder.