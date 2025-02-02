College basketball star ejected on ‘worst call’ ever

Texas Tech star JT Toppin was ejected from Saturday’s game against Houston on what many considered one of the “worst calls” they have seen.

Texas Tech was leading Houston 8-7 four minutes into the game at Fertitta Center in Houston, Texas. Toppin had the ball inside the 3-point line and was being double-teamed by the Cougars. So he jumped to throw a pass to an open teammate across the court. As Toppin raised up to make his pass, he inadvertently kicked opponent Joseph Tugler between the legs.

Toppin ended up being ejected for the play.

JT Toppin was just ejected for this play. Absolutely one of the worst calls I have ever seen. No hyperbole. pic.twitter.com/go2H0dYqii — Seeing Scarlet (@SeeingScarlet_) February 1, 2025

Texas Tech coach Grant McCasland was livid over the call and got ejected along with Toppin.

Wild scenes from Fertitta Center as now Texas Tech head coach Grant McCasland is absolutely furious with the referees. He gets a technical & is also ejected from the game along with his leading scorer Toppin. Crowd reacting as well pic.twitter.com/ahmbkc7oVx — Maanav Gupta (@MGSportsTalk) February 1, 2025

Toppin had just one shot attempt and a rebound in 4 minutes in the game. Fans couldn’t believe the quick hook given to him.

How is that JT Toppin ejection not challengeable? Thats abysmal, pathetic… i can’t describe how mad i am. — BobJoeMama (@TheStreakBJM) February 1, 2025

That ejection of JT Toppin is an absolute joke. What just happened — YellowCityWood🌵 (@city_yellow) February 1, 2025

Texas Tech entered the game 16-4 and ranked No. 22 in the country. Houston entered 17-3 and ranked No. 6.

A transfer from New Mexico, JT Toppin entered the game averaging 16.4 points and 8.9 rebounds per contest. He is the Red Raiders’ leading scorer and rebounder.