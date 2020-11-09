Tom Izzo tests positive for coronavirus

One of college basketball’s biggest names has tested positive for COVID-19.

Michigan State announced Monday that basketball coach Tom Izzo has tested positive for the virus and is experiencing what he calls “mild symptoms.” Izzo said in a statement that he intends to follow the advice of the team medical staff with the aim of returning to practices as soon as possible.

Update from Michigan State Men's Basketball – https://t.co/Vf7eA8PXwC pic.twitter.com/JzEoQsdh0L — Michigan State Basketball (@MSU_Basketball) November 9, 2020

Izzo will be subject to a mandatory 10-day isolation period. Michigan State’s schedule is in flux due to the pandemic, but as long as there are no complications, he should be cleared in plenty of time to coach the team normally.

Izzo has been working his normal schedule in recent months. He also spoke to the Spartans’ football team recently.