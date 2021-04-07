UCLA F Jalen Hill retires from basketball due to anxiety, depression

Former UCLA forward Jalen Hill announced on Instagram Tuesday that he is retiring from basketball.

Hill played in 15 games this season but left the team in February due to personal reasons. In an Instagram video he posted on Tuesday, Hill shared what he has been going through that led to his decision.

Hill shared that he left the basketball team because he did not feel he was a good influence at the time.

“The headspace that I was in was damaging to the team. I didn’t want to restrict them from achieving they (sic) goals,” Hill said. “The reason I left had nothing to do with the team, coaching or anything. It was me. I had a bunch of anxiety and depression problems. It started when I was arrested in China when I was 17. It was a lot for me. … so I had to take a step back.”

Hill says that when he took a step back, it changed him for the better.

“When I did that, it was a whole new life. I never felt this happy before in my life. I wake up and I’m just happy to be alive.”

Hill also says he is at peace with his decision to retire.

“I’m done with basketball, and I’m cool with saying that. I made my peace with basketball … has done a lot for me.”

Hill played in 78 career games over three seasons with UCLA. He was one of three players, along with LiAngelo Ball and Cody Riley, who were arrested during a Bruins’ trip to China in 2017. The players were suspended for the season as punishment.

Hill actually declared for the NBA Draft last year before withdrawing his name and returning to school.

You can watch his video below: