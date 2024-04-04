 Skip to main content
UConn facing disadvantage ahead of Final Four

April 3, 2024
by Larry Brown
Dan Hurley yelling

Feb 26, 2020; Hartford, Connecticut, USA; Connecticut Huskies head coach Dan Hurley watches from the sideline as they take on the UCF Knights in the second half at XL Center. UConn defeated UCF 81-65. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

UConn’s men’s basketball team is facing a disadvantage relative to its competition ahead of the Final Four.

The Huskies have reached the Final Four for the second straight year. They are set to face Alabama on Saturday as they seek to repeat as national champions. But the team is dealing with some travel issues not affecting the other Final Four participants.

As of Wednesday evening, Alabama, Purdue and NC State had all already arrived in Arizona in advance of their Saturday games in Glendale, Arizona. The only team that hadn’t arrived yet was UConn, which is experiencing travel complications.

CBS Sports’ Matt Norlander reported that UConn was supposed to leave at 3:00 pm ET on Wednesday but experienced mechanical issues with their plane that was coming in from Kansas City. The team’s options were to travel to Cincinnati and then take a smaller plane from there to Arizona, which would have forced them to travel all night. Or they could wait until 10:00 am Thursday when the crew from KC could fly again after being cleared by FAA regulations.

A reporter indicated UConn would likely head to Cincinnati and take the smaller plane.

While UConn waited in Connecticut to have their travel issues sorted, Alabama and Purdue had already arrived in Arizona on Tuesday. NC State had arrived on Wednesday afternoon.

The Huskies won’t have as much time as their competition to adjust in Arizona ahead of Saturday’s two national semifinal games.

NCAA Tournament 2024UConn Basketball
