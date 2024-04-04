UConn facing disadvantage ahead of Final Four

UConn’s men’s basketball team is facing a disadvantage relative to its competition ahead of the Final Four.

The Huskies have reached the Final Four for the second straight year. They are set to face Alabama on Saturday as they seek to repeat as national champions. But the team is dealing with some travel issues not affecting the other Final Four participants.

As of Wednesday evening, Alabama, Purdue and NC State had all already arrived in Arizona in advance of their Saturday games in Glendale, Arizona. The only team that hadn’t arrived yet was UConn, which is experiencing travel complications.

CBS Sports’ Matt Norlander reported that UConn was supposed to leave at 3:00 pm ET on Wednesday but experienced mechanical issues with their plane that was coming in from Kansas City. The team’s options were to travel to Cincinnati and then take a smaller plane from there to Arizona, which would have forced them to travel all night. Or they could wait until 10:00 am Thursday when the crew from KC could fly again after being cleared by FAA regulations.

BREAKING: UConn does not have a plane to fly to Arizona at the moment, Dan Hurley tells @CBSSports. Was supposed to take off at 6 ET, logistical/mechanical issues with the plane coming in from Kansas City forced significant delays. NCAA handles all trace for NCAAT. More … — Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) April 3, 2024

A reporter indicated UConn would likely head to Cincinnati and take the smaller plane.

UConn AD Dave Benedict tells @TheFieldOf68 that the hope is that a smaller plane will take the team to Phoenix a little after midnight. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) April 4, 2024

While UConn waited in Connecticut to have their travel issues sorted, Alabama and Purdue had already arrived in Arizona on Tuesday. NC State had arrived on Wednesday afternoon.

The Huskies won’t have as much time as their competition to adjust in Arizona ahead of Saturday’s two national semifinal games.