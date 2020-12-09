Video: ESPN announcer shows his home setup for calling basketball game in Miami

One ESPN broadcaster gave fans a look at his home setup ahead of his call for Tuesday’s Purdue-Miami basketball game.

In an effort to limit travel and virus exposure, not to mention bring down costs, some sports events have been broadcast by announcers working from home rather than in-person at the game venue. That was the cast for play-by-play announcer Kevin Brown, who shared his home setup.

Take a look at what it was like for Brown to call the game from his apartment:

I’m calling my first ever college basketball game from my apartment tonight. Thought you all might enjoy a short tour to see how we make TV during a pandemic! We’ll have ⁦@BoilerBall⁩ and ⁦@CanesHoops⁩ at 5 ET on ESPN2. pic.twitter.com/PUPzyxCX3V — Kevin Brown (@kevinnbrown) December 8, 2020

It’s pretty incredible that a broadcast can be done that way fairly seamlessly. It’s also a tribute to our technological advances.

The quality of a broadcast isn’t nearly as good as when the announcers are in the arena, but for the situation, they’re doing a nice job.

Miami beat Purdue 58-54 to improve to 3-0.