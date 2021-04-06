Video: Jalen Suggs absolutely heartbroken after Gonzaga’s loss

Gonzaga got crushed 86-70 by Baylor in the national championship game on Monday night, and few people seemed to take the loss harder than Jalen Suggs.

Suggs, who hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer in overtime to beat UCLA on Saturday, was heartbroken after the defeat.

The freshman guard scored 22 to lead his team and was emotional.

Jalen Suggs left it all on the floor #NationalChampionship pic.twitter.com/TH1MqSiy9r — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 6, 2021

The end of this video showed how hard he was taking things.

Final team huddle of the year…. Watch Jalen Suggs at the end. He is beside himself. pic.twitter.com/UN7z8eJU2C — Brenna Greene (@BrennaGreene_) April 6, 2021

Maybe Suggs was extra emotional because he viewed that as his last college game. He has not declared any intent about his future, but he is viewed by many as a top prospect if he leaves school for the NBA Draft.

Going 31-0 only to get rolled in the championship game has to be tough for everyone involved with Gonzaga’s program. But there is no doubt that Baylor was the better team on Monday.