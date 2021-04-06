 Skip to main content
Monday, April 5, 2021

Video: Jalen Suggs absolutely heartbroken after Gonzaga’s loss

April 5, 2021
by Larry Brown

Jalen Suggs emotional

Gonzaga got crushed 86-70 by Baylor in the national championship game on Monday night, and few people seemed to take the loss harder than Jalen Suggs.

Suggs, who hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer in overtime to beat UCLA on Saturday, was heartbroken after the defeat.

The freshman guard scored 22 to lead his team and was emotional.

The end of this video showed how hard he was taking things.

Maybe Suggs was extra emotional because he viewed that as his last college game. He has not declared any intent about his future, but he is viewed by many as a top prospect if he leaves school for the NBA Draft.

Going 31-0 only to get rolled in the championship game has to be tough for everyone involved with Gonzaga’s program. But there is no doubt that Baylor was the better team on Monday.

