Video: Xavier teammates separated during heated confrontation

March 17, 2023
by Steve DelVecchio
Xavier players needed to be separated during an argument

Xavier on Friday played a spirited game against Kennesaw State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, and tempers flared among teammates during the win.

Xavier seniors Souley Boum and Adam Kunkel had to be separated late in the second half as they were coming off the floor.

The No. 3 Musketeers held on to beat No. 14 Kennesaw State by a score of 72-67, so the in-fighting did not prove to be costly. Boum had 17 points, 5 rebounds and 2 assists in the victory. Kunkel finished with 8 points, 6 assists and 4 rebounds.

