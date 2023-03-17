Video: Xavier teammates separated during heated confrontation

Xavier on Friday played a spirited game against Kennesaw State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, and tempers flared among teammates during the win.

Xavier seniors Souley Boum and Adam Kunkel had to be separated late in the second half as they were coming off the floor.

Things got heated between Xavier teammates pic.twitter.com/xfeBiNUwLz — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) March 17, 2023

The No. 3 Musketeers held on to beat No. 14 Kennesaw State by a score of 72-67, so the in-fighting did not prove to be costly. Boum had 17 points, 5 rebounds and 2 assists in the victory. Kunkel finished with 8 points, 6 assists and 4 rebounds.