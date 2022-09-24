Report: ACC suspends referee who made bad call in Cal-Notre Dame game

The ACC suspended one if its officials for making a terrible call last weekend in the Cal-Notre Dame game.

Notre Dame beat Cal 24-17 in the game. The Golden Bears were up 7-0 in the second quarter against Notre Dame, and the Irish were setting up for 45-yard field goal attempt.

Notre Dame missed the kick, but they were bailed out by an offsides penalty on Cal.

Here’s a look at the play:

Nobody was even close to offsides for Cal, which is why they were livid.

Thanks to the call, Notre Dame got a new set of downs. They scored a touchdown two plays later to tie the game.

A week after the game, Cal alum Roxy Bernstein, who is also an announcer, said that the ACC had suspended the side judge responsible for the brutal call.

According to sources, ACC has suspended side judge from last Saturday Cal at Notre Dame who called Cal for being offside on this play. ACC apologized to Cal for error and admitted was bad call. As of now, they don’t plan on making public acknowledgment of error and punishment. pic.twitter.com/DYd8C0AFCD — Roxy Bernstein (@roxybernstein) September 24, 2022

Oddly, Bernstein said the ACC apologized to Cal for the missed call but did not plan to make a public statement.

The bad call helped Notre Dame get seven points. That play was a big swing for what was a one-score game.