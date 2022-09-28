Ex-Alabama QB makes big claim about Bryan Harsin

Former Alabama quarterback A.J. McCarron drew attention on Wednesday over a claim he made about Bryan Harsin.

McCarron joined “Slow News Day” with The Ringer’s Kevin Clark and discussed Harsin. McCarron said he has heard that Harsin has already been told he will be fired after the season.

SND: AJ McCarron has sources who say Auburn coach Bryan Harsin was informed he is out at the end of the year (at the latest). More on that and what Auburn can do to fix itself below. AJ was *awesome*.

Full episode coming tomorrow night. Follow on Spotify: https://t.co/GmEbxvQ030 pic.twitter.com/lat5swac3X — Kevin Clark (@bykevinclark) September 28, 2022

“From what I’m hearing, from my sources over there, Harsin’s already been told he’s done after this year,” McCarron said.

McCarron added that there was a lot of disappointment from Auburn’s side over the bad home loss to Penn State.

AL.com published a story on Wednesday in response to McCarron’s claim. They say Harsin has neither been told that his job is in question or that he would be fired at the end of the season.

Auburn has been dissatisfied with Harsin since he went 6-7 last season. They spent the offseason trying to bump him out, but that didn’t happen. Whether Harsin has been told anything or not, it seems like he won’t be holding the Auburn job for long. He probably needs a 10-win season to turn sentiment among the fans, and that is highly unlikely.