Alabama’s Brian Robinson goes Joe Namath after advancing to CFP title game

With his team officially headed back to the national championship game, Brian Robinson is pulling a Broadway Joe.

The Alabama running back had a monster performance on Friday in a win over Cincinnati in their College Football Playoff semifinal game. Robinson rushed 26 times for a whopping 204 yards, as the Crimson Tide won 27-6 to advance to the CFP final.

In his interview with ESPN after the game, Robinson went Joe Namath and guaranteed victory for his team in the final.

“We just know how to fight,” said Robinson. “We know how to fight til the end. We know how to come together as a team, as a unit. We just warriors, man. We fight til the end, whatever thing we do. That’s why we gonna win the natty and repeat.”

Alabama, who lost just one game all year, will face off against the winner of the Georgia-Michigan semifinal game. They beat Georgia 41-24 earlier this month but have not played Michigan this season.

The senior Robinson is clearly not sweating whoever comes out on the other side though. He has been a stud for the Tide this season, rushing for 1,275 yards and 14 touchdowns. Granted, these types of guarantees in college football do not always work out so well.