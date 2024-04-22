Son of former NFL All-Pro enters transfer portal

The son of former NFL All-Pro tight end Antonio Gates has entered the transfer portal.

Antonio Gates Jr. was a redshirt freshman wide receiver at Michigan State last season. He had 5 catches for 82 yards and a touchdown in 12 games, and he appears to be looking for a new opportunity.

Michigan State WR Antonio Gates Jr. has entered the transfer portal, @mzenitz and I have learned for @247Sports. Gates caught 5 passes for 82 yards and a TD last year as a redshirt freshman. Former 4-star recruit is the son of NFL star Antonio Gates. https://t.co/tdgjIyeWuG pic.twitter.com/Qet5cz4AM3 — Chris Hummer (@chris_hummer) April 22, 2024

Gates may be looking for a chance to earn more playing time. He saw most of his action last season on special teams and was a limited contributor to the offense.

Michigan State receivers coach Courtney Hawkins recently talked up Gates and said the wide receiver had a “really good spring.”

I asked MSU WR coach Courtney Hawkins about Gates on Thursday. Here's what he said. https://t.co/OOLhGChgIA pic.twitter.com/cGcQTLQ2gi — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) April 22, 2024

Despite the positive comments from Hawkins, Gates felt motivated to transfer.

Gates Jr. had 55 catches for 925 yards and 16 touchdowns as a high school senior, which helped him earn a 4-star prospect ranking.