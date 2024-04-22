 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditMonday, April 22, 2024

Son of former NFL All-Pro enters transfer portal

April 22, 2024
by Larry Brown
Read
A generic college football

Sep 30, 2017; Madison, WI, USA; Footballs with the college football playoff logo sit on the field during warmups prior to the game between the Northwestern Wildcats and Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The son of former NFL All-Pro tight end Antonio Gates has entered the transfer portal.

Antonio Gates Jr. was a redshirt freshman wide receiver at Michigan State last season. He had 5 catches for 82 yards and a touchdown in 12 games, and he appears to be looking for a new opportunity.

Gates may be looking for a chance to earn more playing time. He saw most of his action last season on special teams and was a limited contributor to the offense.

Michigan State receivers coach Courtney Hawkins recently talked up Gates and said the wide receiver had a “really good spring.”

Despite the positive comments from Hawkins, Gates felt motivated to transfer.

Gates Jr. had 55 catches for 925 yards and 16 touchdowns as a high school senior, which helped him earn a 4-star prospect ranking.

Article Tags

Antonio Gates Jr.
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus