Arkansas player accused of intentionally stepping on opponent during bowl game

An Arkansas lineman is taking heat after video emerged of him seemingly committing a dirty play during Friday’s bowl game.

Arkansas defeated Texas Tech in the Liberty Bowl by the final score of 39-26. A day after the game on Saturday though, Texas Tech cornerback CJ Baskerville called out Arkansas offensive lineman Fernando Carmona and accused Carmona of intentionally stepping on his ankle during the contest.

Baskerville provided video evidence as well, which indeed showed Carmona stepping on Baskerville’s ankle with force in the fourth quarter after a play that had already been blown dead. Additionally, Baskerville said that Carmona said something profane to him after stepping on him.

“There’s no denying that Arkansas played a great game last night, I am not taking that away from them,” Baskerville wrote in a post to X. “But #55 Fernando Carmona blatantly stepping on my ankle and pressing down on it on purpose is straight up dirty. Proceeds to say “got your b**** a***.” Do better @RazorbackFB.”

There’s no denying that Arkansas played a great game last night, I am not taking that away from them. But #55 Fernando Carmona blatantly stepping on my ankle and pressing down on it on purpose is straight up dirty. Proceeds to say “got your b**** a***.” Do better @RazorbackFB pic.twitter.com/QccDSfiiQ4 — CJ (HOUNDS) BASKERVILLE (@c9baskerville) December 28, 2024

Here is a closer angle of the moment that Carmona stepped on Baskerville.

there is dirty… and then there is 55 in red did they announce his punishment yet?pic.twitter.com/mElNkHZvPB — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) December 29, 2024

Carmona is a redshirt junior who in his first year with Arkansas (after transferring over from San Jose State). He made 10 starts for Arkansas this season and was twice named the SEC’s Offensive Lineman of the Week. But now Carmona’s season is ending on a very shameful note, despite his team’s bowl game triumph.