Army lands Liberty Bowl spot due to Tennessee COVID outbreak

The Army Black Knights are going bowling after all.

The AutoZone Liberty Bowl confirmed Monday that the Black Knights would face West Virginia on Dec. 31. A spot opened up for Army after Tennessee, who were previously set to play in the game, had to withdraw due to a COVID-19 outbreak within the program.

The Liberty Bowl typically features the fourth pick from the Big 12 against an SEC team. Both the game and West Virginia had to approve Army as an opponent once Tennessee was unavailable, as they would not normally be eligible for this game.

Army went 9-2 this season, but were initially excluded from bowl games due to a series of contractual circumstances. It’s good that they were able to find a game in the end. They deserve it.