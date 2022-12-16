Army star may be blocked from entering NFL Draft

Army star Andre Carter II, a potential first-round NFL Draft pick, is facing an uncertain future after an abrupt change to the policy surrounding student-athletes at service academies.

A report from Leo Shane III and Jonathan Lehrfeld of the Military Times revealed that the annual defense authorization bill that is set to pass Congress would remove provisions that had allowed some athletes to request a waiver allowing them to play professional sports instead of fulfilling their military obligations. Under the new language, not fulfilling the mandatory two years of active duty after graduation would constitute a “breach of agreement to serve as an officer.” The bill has already passed through Congress and is headed to President Biden’s desk.

The policy had changed in 2019 to allow for a potential deferral of service, but despite that, those who began playing at a service academy with that policy in place will not receive any sort of legacy exemption.

The change blindsided Carter, his parents, and even Army head coach Jeff Monken, who said he was completely against the new rule.

“It’s just kind of pulling the rug out from under him,” Monken told Pete Thamel of ESPN. “It’s not fair. It’s not fair to him. He was loyal to this team and institution. He could have left and he didn’t. He still wants to serve. It’s not that he doesn’t want to serve. He wants to pursue the NFL and play, and then serve.”

Carter’s mother Melissa said her son would likely have to choose between playing in the NFL and serving in the military, despite the fact that he has been loyal to Army and fulfilled all his obligations under the present guidelines.

Carter has starred at linebacker for the Black Knights and was viewed as a potential first- or second-round NFL Draft pick. Teams could still select him even if the rule changes, but with no guarantee that he would be able to play, the likelihood is that a change would significantly impact his draft stock.