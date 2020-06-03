ASU punter Michael Turk receives historic waiver from NCAA

The NCAA granted a first of its kind waiver.

Punter Michael Turk has been allowed to return to Arizona State with two years left of college eligibility even though he declared for the NFL Draft and signed with an agent. Turk participated in the NFL scouting combine and turned heads for his impressive work in the bench press, but that still didn’t help him get drafted.

Arizona State petitioned the NCAA for a waiver, citing Arizona State’s Pro Day being canceled due to the pandemic, and the inability of NFL teams to meet with players.

These were once-in-a-life circumstances, which have yielded a first ever waiver of its kind from the NCAA. Given the organization’s seemingly punitive history, seeing this granted is a surprise.

Turk was a first-team all conference punter last season for Arizona State. He still has two years of eligibility left because he began his career at Lafayette College and sat out the 2018 season after transferring.

Here was Turk’s video message on the subject.