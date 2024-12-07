ASU DB Shamari Simmons ejected for targeting after huge hit

Arizona State defensive back Shamari Simmons will miss some of the Sun Devils’ playoff game after being ejected for targeting on Saturday.

Iowa State was trailing Arizona State 45-10 to start the fourth quarter of the Big 12 Championship at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The Cyclones decided to go for it on a 4th-and-3 play at their 45-yard line. The Sun Devils sent Simmons on a blitz, and he got a clean shot on quarterback Rocco Becht.

Simmons nailed Becht and hit him in the helmet.

Arizona State DB Shamari Simmons has been ejected for Targeting pic.twitter.com/Qw3cBfAYOF — NCAAF Nation (@NCAAFNation247) December 7, 2024

Simmons’ hit to Becht’s head resulted in an ejection for targeting. Part of the penalty for the targeting hit is that Simmons will have to sit out the first half of ASU’s College Football Playoff game.

Becht left the game after the hit but was later able to return to Iowa State’s sideline after being examined medically. He re-entered the game two possessions later.

Here is another look at the hit: