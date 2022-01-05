Auburn WR Kobe Hudson claims he was kicked off the team

Auburn’s leading receiver has entered the transfer portal, and he seems to believe the choice was not entirely his.

Wide receiver Kobe Hudson wrote a farewell note on Instagram Monday to Auburn fans:

“To my Auburn family my first two years of college have been nothing short of amazing. It was a dream of mine since an adolescence to play in front of Jordan Hare. My whole motive when I came to Auburn was to be the best I could be on and off the field. To all of my teammates, yal (sic) are my brothers and I love yal (sic) guys for life. He from the north I understood him ,I’m from the south he didn’t understand me,out!” he wrote.

Reports on Tuesday later confirmed that Hudson is entering the transfer portal.

What’s interesting is what Hudson put on his Instagram Story regarding his situation with Auburn.

“I never wanted to leave auburn ever … I was kicked off the team,” Hudson wrote.

Hudson’s farewell note hints at a clash he may have had with Bryan Harsin, who just completed his first season as Auburn’s head coach. Hudson wrote about someone being from the north and Hudson being from the south and not being understood. Harsin is from Idaho. Hudson is from Georgia.

Hudson had 44 catches for 580 yards and four touchdowns as a sophomore this season. He will likely attract interest in the transfer portal.

Photo: Auburn Tigers wide receiver Kobe Hudson (5) during warm ups at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021.