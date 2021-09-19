Auburn’s Zakoby McClain responds to ridiculous targeting call at goal line

Auburn linebacker Zakoby McClain issued a response on Twitter Saturday night after being ejected for targeting in his team’s 28-20 loss at Penn State.

Penn State had a 1st-and-goal at the Auburn 1 early in the fourth quarter while leading 21-20. Sean Clifford completed a pass to Parker Washington, who was trying to score. McClain dove in to try and keep Washington out of the end zone.

Zakoby McClain is ejected for targeting. Come on, man. What’s he supposed to do? pic.twitter.com/sk2ozP1RKx — Connor O'Gara (@cjogara) September 19, 2021

McClain was ejected for targeting for making that stop.

The senior linebacker was confounded by the call. He was wondering how he is supposed to defend that play if he’s not allowed to dive in.

So I suppose to just let him score https://t.co/WBAHM4ewpO — Zakoby McClain (@RicochetRabbit) September 19, 2021

Sorry, Zakoby, but the NCAA only has rules, not answers. They won’t tell you how to defend in that situation. But they will call you for targeting on it.