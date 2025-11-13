Baylor AD Mack Rhoades takes leave of absence amid new allegations

University of Baylor athletic director Mack Rhoades has taken a leave of absence amid a school investigation.

Rhoades has stepped away from his job at Baylor as the school investigates allegations against him, Ross Dellenger of Yahoo Sports reported on Thursday. There was initially speculation that the decision was the result of an alleged incident that was uncovered by OutKick last week, but Dellenger says the new investigation is unrelated.

Trey Wallace of OutKick reported on Friday that Rhoades had an altercation with a Baylor player and assistant coach during and after the team’s Sept. 20 game against Arizona State. The first incident occurred just after the ball was kicked off and involved Rhoades and Baylor tight end Michael Trigg.

According to Wallace, Trigg was wearing a long-sleeved yellow shirt for the game that covered a brace he was wearing on his arm. Rhoades allegedly went up to Trigg, put his hands on the senior and asked, “What the f— are you wearing that yellow shirt for?” Trigg was bothered by the incident and members of Baylor’s coaching staff had to calm him down.

Trigg had two touchdown catches in the game, which Baylor lost 27-24. After the game, Rhoades is said to have physically confronted a Bears assistant coach by grabbing the coach by the arm, shoulder and neck. Wallace says Rhoades then “proceeded to verbally accost the assistant coach.”

Dellenger reports that Baylor completed an investigation into the allegations outlined in the OutKick story. The leave of absence comes amid a new investigation involving Rhoades, who is also the chair of the College Football Playoff Selection Committee.

Baylor AD Mack Rhoades is taking a leave of absence for personal reasons, the school confirms to @YahooSports. Rhoades initiated the leave, which started yesterday.



How this impacts Rhoades’ appointment on the CFP selection committee – he’s the chair – is unclear at this time. — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) November 13, 2025

These new allegations do not involve Title IX or any direct interaction with a Baylor athlete, sources say.



The university completed a separate investigation into the Sept. 20 football game. — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) November 13, 2025

The 60-year-old Rhoades has been the athletic director at Baylor since 2016. He was the AD at Missouri, Houston and Akron prior to being hired by Baylor.

Rhoades is in his second year on the College Football Playoff Selection Committee and first year as chair.