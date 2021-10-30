Bowling Green coach gets ejected in bizarre circumstances

Saturday brought something you don’t often see in a college football game — a head coach getting ejected.

Bowling Green coach Scot Loeffler managed to pick up two unsportsmanlike conduct penalties on back-to-back drives in Saturday’s game against Buffalo. That resulted in an automatic ejection for Loeffler, who is also the team’s offensive play-caller.

BGSU HC Scot Loeffler has been ejected from the game after accumulating two unsportsmanlike conduct calls on back-to-back drives. That's going to be a major factor in today's game, as he is also the team's offensive playcaller. — Hustle Belt (@HustleBelt) October 30, 2021

The ultra-rare player holding coach back moment! Just #MACtion things. pic.twitter.com/c8l1JfM0Ed — Hustle Belt (@HustleBelt) October 30, 2021

You just don’t see college football coaches get ejected. It’s pretty tough to get a pair of unsportsmanlike conduct penalties in one game from the sideline. In fact, Loeffler now has the dubious distinction of being the first FBS coach to be tossed under that rule.

Loeffler has a long and accomplished career as an offensive coach, but is just 5-20 at Bowling Green. He did work under this guy, so you know he’s got a good temper tantrum in him.