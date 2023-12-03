Brian Ferentz flipped out after Iowa got screwed on terrible call

Brian Ferentz was rightfully livid on the Iowa sidelines after his Hawkeyes were screwed on a call in the second half of the Big Ten Championship Game against Michigan on Saturday night at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind.

Iowa had the ball at their 12 down 10-0 to the Wolverines early in the third quarter. Hawkeyes quarterback Deacon Hill had the ball and was back to pass. He looked to throw the ball but had his arm hit by Michigan DB Mike Sainristil.

Was this a fumble or incomplete? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/tlBiT4WrI9 — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) December 3, 2023

The officials initially thought it was an incomplete pass by Hill and blew their whistle. However, after FOX came back from a commercial, we learned that the officials had changed their mind upon a review and ruled the play a fumble. They also gave possession to Michigan at the Iowa 6.

The ruling of a fumble and change of possession was the death knell for Iowa, which got shutout 26-0. The call had Iowa’s offensive coordinator furious.

The Iowa sideline was not happy about that fumble ruling pic.twitter.com/jNybFSA3Xk — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) December 3, 2023

It’s hard to blame him.

There were three reasons to be upset. One, not only was that not a fumble, but there wasn’t even enough evidence to overturn the call. Two, the officials had blown their whistle after the ball came out but still gave Michigan possession. Three, that gave Michigan the ball near the end zone and effectively made it too big of a gap for Iowa to overcome.

Michigan has now won three straight Big Ten championships outright. They have beaten Iowa by a combined score of 68-3 in Big Ten Championship Games (the Wolverines beat the Hawkeyes 42-3 in 2021).