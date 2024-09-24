Brother of Nebraska QB Dylan Raiola announces his college commitment

The Raiolas are keeping their house a Nebraska one.

Dayton Raiola, the son of Dominic and younger brother of Dylan, announced his college commitment over the weekend. Dayton has committed to play at Nebraska, just like his brother and dad.

Dominic played at Nebraska from 1997-2000 before becoming a longtime center for the Detroit Lions. His son Dylan was a highly touted recruit who initially committed to Georgia before switching to Nebraska. He is starting at quarterback as a true freshman for the Huskers this season.

Things could shake out for Dylan to stay three seasons at Nebraska and Dayton redshirt before becoming the team’s starting quarterback, which would create a complete Raiola pipeline without anyone losing eligibility.

Dayton Raiola is listed by 247 Sports as a 3-star recruit from Buford, Georgia. The lefty QB has had some nice highlights this season.