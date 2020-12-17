Butch Jones gets emotional while thanking Nick Saban

Butch Jones was introduced on Wednesday as the new head coach at Arkansas State. While speaking at his press conference, Jones got emotional when thanking Nick Saban.

Jones, who coached at Tennessee until being fired in late 2017, has spent the last three seasons at Alabama. He has been an offensive analyst and more recently, an assistant to Saban.

Jones choked up when thanking Saban and the Alabama football family.

Butch Jones gets emotional talking about Alabama, Saban. pic.twitter.com/dh2BJFfrLO — Michael Casagrande (@ByCasagrande) December 17, 2020

Jones was considered to be like an intern when he was first hired by Alabama. It seems like he ate a lot of humble pie dropping from an SEC head coach to that role, and he did it without issue.

This will be Jones’ fourth head coaching job. He is 84–54 in his career and has had a winning record at every stop, including Tennessee.