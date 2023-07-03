BYU gets roasted on social media over big field mistake

BYU was very excited to show off its new football field as the school prepares for its first season as a member of the Big 12. Unfortunately for them, they made one little mistake that quickly got roasted on social media.

The Cougars shared an overhead photo of their newly-painted football field on Twitter Friday, making note of the “new conference” aspect. Sure enough, the Big 12 logo featured prominently near the hashmarks. There was just one problem: one of the logos was painted at the 25-yard line, while the opposite one was on the 15-yard line, making things very asymmetrical.

The school actually confirmed in the replies that this was a mistake, not some sort of intentional design choice.

Yeah we botched that. Our bad. — BYU FOOTBALL (@BYUfootball) July 1, 2023

Naturally, BYU’s mistake quickly became social media fodder.

Presumably, BYU will get this fixed before their Sept. 2 home opener. It could have been worse, too: at least it wasn’t the midfield logo. That would have been much sillier.