BYU gets roasted on social media over big field mistake

July 3, 2023
by Grey Papke
BYU was very excited to show off its new football field as the school prepares for its first season as a member of the Big 12. Unfortunately for them, they made one little mistake that quickly got roasted on social media.

The Cougars shared an overhead photo of their newly-painted football field on Twitter Friday, making note of the “new conference” aspect. Sure enough, the Big 12 logo featured prominently near the hashmarks. There was just one problem: one of the logos was painted at the 25-yard line, while the opposite one was on the 15-yard line, making things very asymmetrical.

The school actually confirmed in the replies that this was a mistake, not some sort of intentional design choice.

Naturally, BYU’s mistake quickly became social media fodder.

Presumably, BYU will get this fixed before their Sept. 2 home opener. It could have been worse, too: at least it wasn’t the midfield logo. That would have been much sillier.

