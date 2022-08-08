Cale Gundy resigns after inadvertently using inappropriate word during meeting

Oklahoma assistant football coach Cale Gundy announced on Twitter Sunday night that he has resigned from his position over an incident that occurred last week.

Gundy, 50, issued a lengthy statement that provided a full explanation of what happened and the reason for his decision.

Here is exactly what Gundy’s statement said:

“I moved to Norman fresh out of high school in 1990. It feels like I never left. I have devoted nearly all my adult life to Oklahoma football. My children graduated from OU; so did my wife. For almost three decades, this university has een my home, these players have been my family.

“Today, with great anguish, I announce my resignation. I apologize to those who are disappointed by this news ….

“I owe it to Sooner Nation to be transparent about what led to this decision: Last week, during a film session, I instructed my players to take notes. I noticed a player was distracted and picked up his iPad and read aloud the words that were written on his screen. The words displayed had nothing to do with football.

“One particular word that I should never–under any circumstance–have uttered was displayed on that screen. In the moment, I did not even realize what I was reading and, as soon as I did, I was horrified.

“I want to be very clear: the words I read aloud from that screen were not my words. What I said was not malicious; it wasn’t even intentional. Still, I am mature enough to know that the word I said was shameful and hurtful, no matter my intentions.

“The unfortunate reality is that someone in my position can cause harm without ever meaning to do so. In that circumstance, a man of character accepts accountability. I take responsibility for my mistake. I apologize.

“While considering this decision, I have been overwhelmed by the love and support of those who know me, my character, and my love for this program. I truly appreciate the support my players and coaches have shown. That support means more than I can express; it proves what I’ve always known about #OUDNA–we are a family, so thank you.

“Nevertheless, I recognize this is a critical moment for Oklahoma football. This team–its coaches, players, administration, and fans–do not deserve to be distracted by off-the-field matters while working to continue the tradition of excellence that makes me so proud to be a Sooner. I won’t do the program I love the disservice of distracting from this mission. Effective immediately, I am stepping down.

“Naturally, I leave these sidelines heavy hearted. Coaching this football team truly has been my life’s passion. But I leave confident that the team will continue to prosper and I leave with tremendous love for the University of Oklahoma and its athletics department. Sooner born, Sooner bred, and so on…

Boomer!”

Gundy played quarterback at Oklahoma from 1990-1993. He served as a graduate assistant for the program in 1994. After coaching at UAB for four seasons, Gundy returned to the Sooners in 1999 when Bob Stoops took over. He remained as a coach at Oklahoma all the way until now, serving in various roles. He coached under Bob Stoops and then Lincoln Riley, but is now out before coaching a game under Brent Venables. He was serving as the team’s wide receivers coach this season. Now L’Damian Washington takes over in that role.

One has to wonder if there isn’t something more to this story. If Gundy has a 30-year record of playing with and coaching players of all backgrounds without ever having any issues regarding his character, wouldn’t that carry a lot more weight than him inadvertently using a word he was reading from a player’s iPad? Is he leaving something out from the story? There is a big difference from using the word on one’s own versus reading off someone else’s screen who had written it down.

Maybe Oklahoma feared the story getting out and gave Gundy the choice of termination or resignation. Either way, a longtime respected coach’s career at Oklahoma is now over.