Caleb Williams plays through bloody hand during Pac-12 championship game

Caleb Williams played through an injury during the Pac-12 Championship Game on Friday in Las Vegas.

Williams was seen with a cut on his throwing hand during the first quarter of USC’s game with Utah at Allegiant Stadium.

Williams even went into the medical tent for some attention and possible treatment on the injury.

Williams, who followed Lincoln Riley from Oklahoma to USC, threw touchdown passes on the Trojans’ first two possessions of the game. He also had an impressive 59-yard run to help set up the team’s second score.

USC’s only loss came mid-season at Utah. The Trojans have since won five games in a row. During that time, Williams emerged as the favorite to win the Heisman Trophy.