Cardale Jones blasts Ohio State defensive coordinator after big loss

Ohio State fans were pretty ticked after Saturday’s loss to Oregon. Former Buckeyes quarterback Cardale Jones was among those who were upset.

Jones took aim at Ohio State defensive coordinator Kerry Coombs over Twitter. He responded to a tweet from another former Ohio State player, Tyvis Powell, who was defending Coombs.

Before y’all throw stones at Coach Coombs and the defense I do want y’all to know that RPOs(run pass options) are very difficult to deal with. And man sometimes is the best answer. The problem isn’t necessarily the call it’s the execution. The on site adjustments is the problem — Tyvis Powell (@1Tyvis) September 11, 2021

Jones didn’t appreciate Powell’s defense of Coombs.

“I don’t wanna hear that s—, he gets paid to stop the offense! Figure it out instead of rotating 47 players and having 69 checks and adjustments!” Jones said in response to Powell.

Oregon won the game 35-28 and killed the Buckeyes on the ground. They rushed for 269 yards and three touchdowns. CJ Verdell had 161 yards and two touchdowns. Their three rushing TDs came on the same play to the left.

Head coach Ryan Day’s message after the game was that the defense needs to be fixed.

Ryan Day on the defense: "It needs to get fixed.” — Dan Hope (@Dan_Hope) September 11, 2021

Photo: Erik Drost/Flickr via CC-BY-SA 2.0