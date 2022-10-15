CBS reporter Jenny Dell gives Josh Heupel cigars after upset win

Jenny Dell came prepared for Tennessee’s upset win over Alabama on Saturday in Knoxville.

The Vols knocked off Alabama 52-49 on Saturday night to remain undefeated. Fans stormed the field to celebrate Tennessee’s first win over Bama since 2006.

The celebration began immediately after the winning kick, as Vols fans packed Neyland Stadium to celebrate.

Somehow, Dell was able to find Heupel for a postgame interview on CBS.

“It’s about this team, our former players, our fans. We know what this means. That’s why I’m lighting a cigar tonight,” Heupel said when asked what the game meant.

Low and behold, Dell actually had a box of cigars in a white and orange checker pattern for the coach.

Jenny Dell handing Coach Josh Heupel a box of cigars was a nice touch: pic.twitter.com/5laGsXvCcB — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) October 15, 2022

Here is the interview:

"THIS IS COLLEGE FOOTBALL AT ITS ABSOLUTE BEST!" Josh Heupel joins @JennyDell_ after an unforgettable win in Knoxville. pic.twitter.com/e7srjJdFPU — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) October 15, 2022

There has been a tradition that the winner of the third Saturday in October rivalry game between Bama and Tennessee smokes cigars. The rivalry has been lopsided for over 15 years, but Tennessee finally turned it in their favor on Saturday.