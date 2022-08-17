CFP considering making a drastic move

The group that controls the College Football Playoff is considering taking a drastic step.

College Football Playoff’s Board of Managers met virtually on Monday, according to ESPN. 11 college presidents and chancellors make up the CFP’s Board of Managers.

One of the topics of discussion during that meeting included the idea of the CFP becoming the governing body of college football. Presently, the NCAA serves as the governing body for college football, with schools being subject to the NCAA’s rules.

There are two reasons why the CFP might want to become the governing body of the sport.

One reason is because the CFP has already usurped the NCAA when it comes to determining college football’s postseason. The NCAA runs the postseason for most sports, but not college football.

The other reason is because there are calls for rules regarding Name, Image and Likeness benefits, as well as transfers. The NCAA has been reticent to enact and enforce rules regarding NIL benefits for fear of an anti-trust lawsuit.

Though the CFP has considered whether they should become the governing body for college football, that does not mean such a move is imminent. ESPN’s report said it would likely take some quite for the process to be completed if/when the organization decides to make such a move.