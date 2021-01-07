 Skip to main content
Chattanooga assistant coach Chris Malone fired over tweet about politician

January 7, 2021
by Steve DelVecchio

A Tennessee-Chattanooga assistant football coach has been fired after he sent a derogatory tweet about a Georgia politician earlier this week.

Chattanooga offensive line coach Chris Malone sent a tweet on Tuesday night amid the Georgia runoff elections blasting politician and voter rights activist Stacey Abrams. He has since deleted it, but you can see a screenshot below:

“Congratulations to the state GA and Fat Albert @staceyabrams because you have truly shown America the true works of cheating in an election, again!!! Enjoy the buffet Big Girl! You earned it!!! Hope the money was good, still not governor!” Malone wrote.

Chattanooga head coach Rusty Wright and athletic director Mark Wharton issued statements on Thursday morning condemning Malone’s remarks and confirming the coach has been fired.

Chattanooga Chancellor Steven Angle also issued a statement.

Malone was in his second year as Chattanooga’s offensive line coach. He has also coached at Old Dominion, UMass and other programs.

