Chattanooga assistant coach Chris Malone fired over tweet about politician

A Tennessee-Chattanooga assistant football coach has been fired after he sent a derogatory tweet about a Georgia politician earlier this week.

Chattanooga offensive line coach Chris Malone sent a tweet on Tuesday night amid the Georgia runoff elections blasting politician and voter rights activist Stacey Abrams. He has since deleted it, but you can see a screenshot below:

IN OUR INBOX: We’ve heard that @UTChattanooga assistant football coach, Chris Malone, deleted his account after posting this vile comment. Parents and students are outraged. pic.twitter.com/0bNJ1HYgPx — Chattanooga Holler (@NoogaHoller) January 7, 2021

“Congratulations to the state GA and Fat Albert @staceyabrams because you have truly shown America the true works of cheating in an election, again!!! Enjoy the buffet Big Girl! You earned it!!! Hope the money was good, still not governor!” Malone wrote.

Chattanooga head coach Rusty Wright and athletic director Mark Wharton issued statements on Thursday morning condemning Malone’s remarks and confirming the coach has been fired.

Statements below from head coach Rusty Wright and Director of Athletics Mark Wharton. pic.twitter.com/qRbQgbrvi3 — Chattanooga Football (@GoMocsFB) January 7, 2021

Chattanooga Chancellor Steven Angle also issued a statement.

Chancellor Angle Remarks on Former Mocs Football Assistant Coach pic.twitter.com/8n5vvLYZa2 — UTChattanooga (@UTChattanooga) January 7, 2021

Malone was in his second year as Chattanooga’s offensive line coach. He has also coached at Old Dominion, UMass and other programs.