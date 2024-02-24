Chris Fowler gets fans pumped with video about NCAA Football 25

Fans already excited about EA Sports’ upcoming NCAA Football video game will be even moreso after hearing a video update from Chris Fowler.

Fowler is set to provide commentary for the game alongside his real ESPN partner Kirk Herbstreit, and the broadcaster said EA is fully committed to a realistic experience. Fowler said he has recorded audio for events that would never happen in a real game, such as a punt on second down, ensuring that even the most bizarre decisions will get an appropriate reaction from the booth. That does not even include other situational analysis, with Fowler saying he has been recording for the game over a period of two years.

MUST WATCH: Chris Fowler shares update on EA VR’s, says EA demanded realism in game This game is going to be amazing 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/v38EMNqZYN — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) February 23, 2024

It sounds like fans can expect realistic in-game commentary. With two years of work done on it, it’s safe to say no stone will be left unturned.

This has been a fairly big week on the news front for EA’s upcoming video game, which is expected to come out sometime this summer. Not only does it mark a return to college football video games after a hiatus of over a decade, but the game will include real players for the first time. Excitement should only keep growing between now and its release.