CJ Stroud honored Dwayne Haskins during Ohio State spring game

CJ Stroud honored Dwayne Haskins during Ohio State’s spring game on Saturday in a very cool way.

Stroud, who is entering his second full season as Ohio State’s starting quarterback, wore a jersey with Haskins’ name on the back.

Stroud had Haskins in mind and pointed to the name on the back of his jersey after scoring a touchdown in the game:

#OhioState quarterback CJ Stroud wore a #7 Dwayne Haskins jersey during the Spring game today. pic.twitter.com/BieEP2R1DQ — SteelerNation (@SteeIerNation) April 16, 2022

Haskins died unexpectedly last weekend after being hit by a dump truck while walking on the highway. The 24-year-old played quarterback at Ohio State from 2016-2018. He had a huge season as a sophomore in 2018, passing for 50 touchdowns and 8 interceptions. The team went 13-1, losing to Purdue but winning the Big Ten and subsequent Rose Bowl against Washington.

Ohio State also held a moment of silence to honor Haskins.