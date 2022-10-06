Clemson football players sued over alleged crash with mail truck

Two Clemson football players are facing a lawsuit after they were allegedly traveling at a dangerous speed in a car that crashed into a mail delivery truck last year.

Defensive backs Fred Davis II and Malcolm Greene were named in the lawsuit, which was filed in Pickens County Common Pleas Court on Wednesday. According to Scott Keepfer of the Greenville News, the civil suit claims Davis was racing and driving recklessly on a highway near Clemson when he collided with a mail truck on July 21, 2021. The driver of the mail truck, Karen Alvarez, suffered serious injuries.

Electronic data from the airbag module in the vehicle driven by Davis showed that Davis was “traveling at 115 miles per hour in a 55 mph zone when he first applied his brakes 2.8 seconds before he collided with the rear of Plaintiff’s vehicle,” the suit says.

Davis was arrested and charged with reckless driving. Greene, who was in the vehicle with Davis at the time, is also named in the lawsuit. Alvarez is seeking unspecified damages.

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said the lawsuit will not effect the two players’ status with the team. He expressed sympathy for the victim. Both players were disciplined internally after the incident.

“It’s a very sad situation,” Swinney said. “Someone almost lost their life. They’re really fortunate that the lady involved survived, but she’s got a lot of challenges. I don’t think anybody’s surprised that this will play out on the civil side.”

Davis, a junior, has started three games for the Tigers this season. He has 10 total tackles and has broken up two passes. Greene, also a junior, has appeared in three games and made 7 total tackles.