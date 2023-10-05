 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditThursday, October 5, 2023

College football coaches thrilled about 1 NCAA rule change proposal

October 5, 2023
by Steve DelVecchio
Read
Charlie Baker at a press conference

New NCAA President Charlie Baker, formerly the 72nd governor of Massachusetts, speaks Friday, March 10, 2023, with IndyStar about his new role. Photo credit: Mykal McEldowney/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

The NCAA proposed a rule change this week that may seem useless and inconsequential, but it is one that will likely be incredibly popular among coaches across the country.

According to Nicole Auerbach of The Athletic, the FBS Oversight Committee on Wednesday introduced legislation to ban photoshoots for recruits taking unofficial visits.

Many viewed the rule proposal as a waste of time when the NCAA should be focusing on more serious issues. While the change might seem insignificant to fans and members of the media, it would be extremely popular among coaches.

In order to keep top recruits happy, schools have had to put legitimate resources into setting up professional photoshoots. The photos are largely used for social media engagement. They are also a hassle for smaller schools without as many resources.

This should give you a better idea of how coaches and recruiting staffers feel about the shoots:

Auerbach noted that the rule would not prohibit recruits and their family/friends from snapping photos themselves. The only thing going away would be professional shoots, which seem completely unnecessary to begin with — especially on an unofficial visit to campus.

Are there more important issues to tackle? Of course, but that does not mean the NCAA needs to ignore a smaller problem and do nothing about it. If programs were not having issues with the photoshoots, the subject would have never come up.

Article Tags

NCAArule changes
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus