College football leaders could vote for 12-team playoff in 2024

College football expanding its playoff field has always seemed to be inevitable. Now it seems like the move could happen sooner than later.

The College Football Playoff’s Board of Managers, which is the CFP’s highest-ranking governing body, is set to met virtually on Friday. The board includes presidential representative from each FBS conference and Notre Dame.

According to several media outlets, the board is expected to vote on whether to expand the playoff field from 4 to 12 teams.

If the vote in favor of a 12-team playoff is unanimous, the CFP could look to implement the larger playoff field for the 2024 season. If a vote is not unanimous, such a change likely would not take place until 2026.

Another issue expected to be discussed is the broadcasting rights for the CFP. So far, ESPN has a deal to air all CFP games. Some college football figures would like to see other networks involved in the CFP.

There seems to be a favored format for a 12-team playoff as well.

That format would involve:

– 6 highest-ranked conference champions receive automatic berths

– 6 next highest-ranked teams get at-large berths

– 4 highest-ranked conference champions get first-round bye

– First rounds are played on campus

– Quarterfinals and Semifinals hosted by rotation of six bowls

Other sticking points the board would need to determine include: how to distribute revenue, and how the Rose Bowl would fit in.

For those favoring a larger playoff, this should be welcomed news. And you know what’s next? Once they approve a 12-team playoff, 16 teams will likely happen after that.