Colorado State hosed on taunting call by referees

The Colorado State Rams were absolutely hosed by an awful call by officials in Saturday’s game.

The Rams were trailing 34-7 to Boise State during the fourth quarter of the game at Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Id. However, they appeared to get a big highlight when running back Javion Kinnard broke loose for a 91-yard touchdown catch early in the fourth quarter.

Kinnard slightly high-stepped into the end zone, which was somehow enough to draw a taunting flag to negate the score.

This was called TAUNTING and would negate a 91 yard td from Javion Kinnard



Genuinely one of the worst calls I've ever seen

Kinnard does not even look behind him as he heads for the end zone, nor does he slow down that much. It is one of the most absurd taunting calls imaginable, and we have seen some very weak ones at the NFL level this year.

The penalty still left the Rams in good position and they wound up scoring a touchdown on the drive, but Kinnard was still deprived of a huge and exciting play. Boise State still won the game anyway, 49-21.