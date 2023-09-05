Clemson hurt by controversial call late against Duke

The Clemson Tigers were hurt by a controversial call late in their season opener against Duke at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham on Monday.

With about eight minutes left in the fourth quarter trailing 21-7, Clemson was facing 4th-and-7 at their own 49-yard line. Tigers quarterback Cade Klubnik ran the football and ended up sliding a yard shy of the first down marker. After giving himself up on the slide, Klubnik took a hard hit from Duke linebacker Cam Dillon that was called targeting.

Many fans instantly thought that Clemson would retain possession due to the targeting foul, but that’s not what happened.

The referees said Dillon’s illegal hit was a dead-ball foul that came after Klubnik already been ruled down before taking the contact. The officials reviewed the play and later confirmed that the targeting call came after the ball was dead.

The decision resulted in a Clemson turnover on downs. Duke gained possession and was subsequently penalized for 15 yards for targeting.

Duke gets penalized for targeting call *after* Cade Klubnik was short of the first down. Duke ball with a 21-7 lead. pic.twitter.com/yxq2L75duU — Sideline Daily (@sideline_daily) September 5, 2023

While the ruling was made clear, some fans (and former NFL QBs) were perplexed that the targeting call didn’t result in an automatic first down for Clemson.

Cade Klubnik shouldn’t have slid on that 4th Down run but AIN’T NO WAY that late hit should have been a dead ball foul. That rule needs to be changed when it involves late hits on a sliding QB. Late hitting a sliding QB SHOULD NOT RESULT in the guilty team getting the ball. — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) September 5, 2023

Duke gets penalized for targeting call after change of possession, so Duke gets ball??? — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) September 5, 2023

I know the rules work out that way but “Duke gets the ball after a targeting penalty” is a wild look — BUM CHILLUPS AKA SPENCER HALL (@edsbs) September 5, 2023

Ok the fact it’s not Clemson ball after that targeting is so dumb. Stupid rule. — PSC Highlights (@psc_highlights) September 5, 2023

Despite the confusion, the officials made the correct call. Even Clemson coach Dabo Swinney acknowledged after the game that the call was correct.

Dabo Swinney says the officials made the right call on Cade slide/targeting. Says he “absolutely” could’ve gotten the first down and it should be a learning moment for him. “Cade’s going to be a great player but he certainly has some learning stuff tonight.” — Matt Connolly (@MattConnollyOn3) September 5, 2023

The Clemson turnover all but ended any hopes of a comeback, as Duke managed to eat up more clock and even scored a touchdown minutes later.

Duke held Clemson scoreless in the entire second half as they pulled off a monumental 28-7 upset against their heavily-favored visitors.