Curt Cignetti drops S-bomb on ESPN show

Indiana coach Curt Cignetti made a very memorable appearance on ESPN’s “College GameDay” and delivered an equally memorable boast.

Cignetti dropped an S-bomb while visiting the set ahead of the Hoosiers’ College Football Playoff game against Notre Dame on Friday. The Indiana coach was discussing his record against Top 25 opponents, and left absolutely no doubt about his level of confidence.

“There’s a lot of skeptics. There’s a lot of doubters,” Cignetti said. “I get it, haven’t beat a Top 25 team. Nebraska was 25th in the Coaches Poll, beat their a– 56-7. And I’ve never beat a Top 25 team. Well, you know, Coastal Carolina, back when we were little James Madison, moving up to the Sun Belt, 22nd at the end of the year, we beat them 47-7. We don’t just beat Top 25 teams, we beat the s— out of them.”

Cignetti’s remark drew jeers from the partisan Notre Dame crowd, but the Indiana contingent — and the rest of the ESPN desk — loved it.

This is perfectly on-brand for Cignetti, who opened his Indiana tenure with a killer quote and has kept delivering them ever since. They have occasionally backfired on him, but the attitude has helped the Hoosiers go 11-1 so far this year.

Indiana is a clear underdog against Notre Dame on Friday, but Cignetti certainly will not be acting like it.