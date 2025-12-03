Larry Brown Sports

Dabo Swinney makes a change Clemson fans have begged for

Dabo Swinney at a press conference
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney speaks during Clemson football media day at the Smart Family Media Center in Clemson, SC Tuesday, July 15, 2025. Photo Credit: Ken Ruinard / USA Today Network South Carolina / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney is finally making a decision that many fans have begged him to make.

Swinney admitted on Wednesday that the Tigers intend to make greater use of the transfer portal this offseason than they have in years past. The Clemson coach said the change was dictated by circumstances, but that the team was left with “no choice.”

Swinney has been an adherent to the old model of college football. He has been very reluctant to use the transfer portal, preferring instead to bring in recruits and try to develop them over multiple seasons. The problem, of course, is that in the NIL era with new transfer rules, players can transfer out more easily if they do not get playing time, and there is little Swinney can do to stop it.

The Clemson coach has offered some bold reasons for why he has not made greater use of the portal. Perhaps there was some justification at the time, but after a hugely disappointing 7-5 season, things need to change. Even some of Swinney’s mentors have put pressure on him to adapt.

Swinney still does not sound enthusiastic about using the portal. Realistically, though, he has been left with little choice.

