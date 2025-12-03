Dabo Swinney makes a change Clemson fans have begged for

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney is finally making a decision that many fans have begged him to make.

Swinney admitted on Wednesday that the Tigers intend to make greater use of the transfer portal this offseason than they have in years past. The Clemson coach said the change was dictated by circumstances, but that the team was left with “no choice.”

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney says they'll have a larger transfer portal class this year compared to past years. Dabo: "There's no choice." Says their portal philosophy hasn't changed, but circumstances are going to dictate them taking more portal players this year — Chapel Fowler (@chapelfowler) December 3, 2025

Swinney has been an adherent to the old model of college football. He has been very reluctant to use the transfer portal, preferring instead to bring in recruits and try to develop them over multiple seasons. The problem, of course, is that in the NIL era with new transfer rules, players can transfer out more easily if they do not get playing time, and there is little Swinney can do to stop it.

The Clemson coach has offered some bold reasons for why he has not made greater use of the portal. Perhaps there was some justification at the time, but after a hugely disappointing 7-5 season, things need to change. Even some of Swinney’s mentors have put pressure on him to adapt.

Swinney still does not sound enthusiastic about using the portal. Realistically, though, he has been left with little choice.