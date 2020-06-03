Dan Mullen expects Florida to go undefeated this season

Dan Mullen is entering the 2020 college football season with the right attitude.

The Florida head coach joined “The Pat McAfee Show” on Wednesday and was set up by the host, who said that he assumed Mullen’s team would go undefeated. Mullen said that is the attitude he always takes and it’s the attitude he wants his players to maintain.

“You know what, when I look at our schedule every year, I assume we are. I don’t circle a game and go, ‘we’re not going to win that one.’ If I looked at it that way and said, ‘hey I don’t see us winning that game,’ I guess I would tell the coaches, ‘hey, why don’t you guys go home.’

“People have to understand there is a big different between confidence and cockiness. I expect us to go undefeated this year. I’m not guaranteeing it because I’ll be honest with you, I have two national championship rings here at the University of Florida and we didn’t go undefeated in either of those two seasons,” Mullen told McAfee.

Some love to jump on someone for being supposedly delusional for saying they plan to win, but that is the attitude one should have when entering competition.

Mullen is entering his third season at Florida and has been extremely successful thus far. He went 10-3 in his first season and 11-2 in his second season. Florida was 4-7 the season before he got there.