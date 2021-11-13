Dan Mullen seems out of ideas after Florida’s embarrassing first half

Things seem to be getting worse with each passing week for Dan Mullen and the Florida Gators, and Saturday was no exception.

The Gators found themselves trailing 42-35 at halftime of Saturday’s home game against Samford, an FCS team with a 4-5 record. Perhaps more embarrassing is the fact that the 42 points Samford put on Florida is a record for the most points the Gators have ever allowed in the first half.

It was against that backdrop that Mullen did a halftime interview with Florida’s radio broadcast, and the coach sounded genuinely out of ideas for how to fix the situation.

Dan Mullen's recap of the first half: pic.twitter.com/VzgJX9ky4a — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) November 13, 2021

“Honestly, the discipline of the defensive guys, they’ve gotta make plays,” Mullen said. “We’ve got guys unblocked, missing tackles, we missed coverage check to leave guys wide open. It’s our day one install stuff.”

Mullen even outright said Florida’s strategy would have to be to “just try to outscore them” in the second half.

Florida fired defensive coordinator Todd Grantham earlier in the week. Obviously, that hasn’t done anything to improve the team’s defensive situation. Mullen has a $12 million buyout that Florida could afford if it wants to make a change. If performances like this continue, that outcome may be more likely than not.